IPL 2024: ‘Atmosphere Is Great, Hardik Pandya Is a Supportive Captain’ – Madhwal

In their first home-match, against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai were restricted to 125 for 9 by the Sanju Samson-led team, they suffered a 6-wicket defeat. Madhwal, who claimed figures of 3/20 in his first game of the season, discussed his strategy against the Royals.

"The way the wicket was, we had to get the basics right. We had to bowl wicket-to-wicket. What we had planned, all of our bowlers followed it. We had planned to get the basics right and bowl wicket-to-wicket because the pitch also helped fast bowlers,” he said.