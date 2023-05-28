IPL 2023: What Will Happen if Final Is Washed Out? All You Need To Know

The IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, has been delayed as heavy rain and thunderstorm has take over Ahmedabad. Scheduled to take place on Sunday, 28 May, at the Narendra Modi Stadium between the four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, and the defending champions Gujarat Titans, the start of the game has been delayed.

Here's all you need to know about the further course of action?

What Is the Cut-Off Time for a Full Match?

If the rain manages to stop and the play starts by 9:35pm, full 40-over match will be played, with 20 overs in each innings.