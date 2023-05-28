ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Netizens Disappointed as Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Delays CSK vs GT Final

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are competing in the IPL 2023 Final at Ahmedabad

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
IPL 2023: Netizens Disappointed as Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Delays CSK vs GT Final
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The start of IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been delayed, with a heavy downpour in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are taking on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Dhoni’s Chennai defeated Gujarat in the Qualifier 1 to reserve their place in the final, whereas the defending champions, Gujarat defeated the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 to face Chennai again in the tournament. As of now, the match has been put on hold as the showers and thunderstorm continue to make their presence felt.

Also Read

CSK Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Heavy Rain in Ahmedabad, Toss Delayed

CSK Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Heavy Rain in Ahmedabad, Toss Delayed
ADVERTISEMENT

With enthusiasm regarding the match sky-rocketing, cricket fans are clearly not pleased with nature's reaction towards the game as they pour their feelings on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz

Topics:  ipl final   IPL Final Match   IPL 2023 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×