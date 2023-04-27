IPL 2023: Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar Ruled Out of the Season With Injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad received a big blow as one of their key players, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 owing to a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old had picked up three wickets and scored 60 runs this season.
Confirming the news on Twitter, SRH wrote, “Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi.”
Following the disheartening development, Sundar thanked Hyderabad's fans in a video, wherein he promised a strong comeback in orange. "Hello, Orange Army.
It's really sad and you know, frustrating for me to leave this team at this point. I really enjoyed playing especially at the Uppal (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium), when you guys came in very, very large numbers," he said.
“It was so heartening to play, especially in that ground and with so much crowd around. I'm sure, I'll get to play again over there in an orange jersey and obviously with the whole ground coloured orange. Thank you for everything,” the cricketer from Chennai further added.
More Worry for Troubled Hyderabad
Sundar was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 IPL auction for Rs 8.25 crore. However, injuries have halted the progress of this promising cricketer, with this being the third instance where he is ruled out of an IPL season with an injury.
Hyderabad is currently in a spot of bother, placed second-last in the points table spot with merely two victories in the bag. They will next be playing against Delhi Capitals on 29 April.
