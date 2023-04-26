IPL 2023 Points Table: KKR Move Up to Seventh, RCB Maintain Fifth Spot

With this victory, Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved up by 1 position in the IPL standings and are placed seventh, with 6 points from 8 outings.

The defeat though hasn’t affected RCB’s position as they continue to be be placed 5th with 8 points. The net run rate of -0.139 has been keeping RCB ahead of PBKS, who have equal points.

The points table is led by Chennai Super Kings with 10 points and a run rate of 0.662. Gujarat Titans follow with equal points but slightly lower run rate- 0.580. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth spots are occupied by RR, LSG, RCB and PBKS respectively, each having 8 points but the difference in their run rate justifies their position. KKR and MI also share equal points- 6 each and are situated at seventh and eighth spots respectively. The last two spots are filled by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals who have the least points- 4 each.