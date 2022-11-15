ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad released their captain, Kane Williamson, ahead of the auction.

Shuvaditya Bose
Updated
IPL
1 min read
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad After IPL Retentions
i

Sunrisers Hyderabad released 12 players from their roster ahead of the mini-auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Among the notable names on the list of players they have let go is their now ex-captain, Kane Williamson, and the skipper of the West Indies limited overs team, Nicholas Pooran.

A total of 12 players have been retained by the franchise, including four overseas starts - Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Glenn Phillips.

Also Read

IPL 2023 Retention Live: SRH Release Williamson, Pollard Retires From IPL

IPL 2023 Retention Live: SRH Release Williamson, Pollard Retires From IPL
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

  1. Abhishek Sharma

  2. Aiden Markram

  3. Umran Malik

  4. Glenn Phillips

  5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  6. Rahul Tripathi

  7. Abdul Samad

  8. Marco Jansen

  9. Washington Sundar

  10. Kartik Tyagi

  11. T Natarajan

  12. Fazalhaq Farooqi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×