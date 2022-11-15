IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad After IPL Retentions
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad released their captain, Kane Williamson, ahead of the auction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad released 12 players from their roster ahead of the mini-auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Among the notable names on the list of players they have let go is their now ex-captain, Kane Williamson, and the skipper of the West Indies limited overs team, Nicholas Pooran.
A total of 12 players have been retained by the franchise, including four overseas starts - Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Glenn Phillips.
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad
Abhishek Sharma
Aiden Markram
Umran Malik
Glenn Phillips
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Rahul Tripathi
Abdul Samad
Marco Jansen
Washington Sundar
Kartik Tyagi
T Natarajan
Fazalhaq Farooqi
