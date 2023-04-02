IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson Ruled Out Due to Injury

Defending champions Gujarat Titans suffered a big blow to their campaign with Kane Williamson being ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2023 season after suffering an injury during Friday's tournament-opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Seasoned New Zealand batter Williamson sustained an injury to his right knee while attempting a catch in the first innings and was not part of the rest of the match.

This is a big blow for the Titans as Williamson was expected to be the mainstay of their middle order.