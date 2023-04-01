IPL 2023: Caribbean Fireworks in Ekana Stadium as LSG Post 193/6 Against DC
IPL 2023: Lucknow's Caribbean pair, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran scored 109 runs in 59 deliveries.
After being asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants scored 193/6 in the third match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which is being contested at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Kyle Mayers was Lucknow’s showstopper in his first match for the team, scoring 73 runs in only 38 deliveries.
The Super Giants had a peculiarly slow start with the bat, as both openers, KL Rahul and Mayers struggled to find rhythm. The first three overs produced only 12 runs, whilst to make matters even worse, Rahul departed in the next over off Chetan Sakariya’s over.
The Capitals’ good powerplay display could easily have been termed great, had it not been for rather substandard fielding. In the third delivery of the fifth over, Khaleel Ahmed dropped a dolly to provide Mayers with a respite – which the powerful opener utilised to the fullest extent.
The next over saw Mayers smacking two sixes off Mukesh Kumar’s bowling, announcing his arrival in the Lucknow colours. The next four overs produced 59 runs, although the game had another tectonic momentum shift just after this phase, with Warner’s team clawing their way back.
Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Deepak Hooda in the 11th over, however, the game turned on its heels three deliveries later, with an excellent delivery by Axar Patel stopping Mayers in his tracks, ending the West Indian’s knock on 73.
Though the missed catch proved to be significantly costlier than he would have hoped, Khaleel somewhat redeemed himself by sending Marcus Stoinis back in the very first delivery after being re-introduced into the bowling attack.
Pooran, Badoni's Cameos Help Lucknow Get To 193
However, that dismissal was followed by Nicholas Pooran’s entry, and subsequently, more runs for the Super Giants. The 17th over, bowled by Chetan Sakariya, turned out to be a defining moment as Lucknow accumulated 19 runs from those six deliveries, courtesy of a couple of sixes and a four.
Pooran did well to score a 21-ball 36, and although he did lose his wicket to Khaleel in the penultimate over, Ayush Badoni’s 18-run cameo and a last-ball six by impact substitute, Krishnappa Gowtham, helped Lucknow breach the 190-run mark.
