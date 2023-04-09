IPL 2023: ‘I Can’t Put Fingers on Why We Are So Far Off,’ Says DC Coach Ponting

In Saturday's game, the opening over encapsulated the gulf in quality between Delhi and Rajasthan. Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his full range of shots by hitting Khaleel Ahmed for five fours to be 20/0 in the opening over. With the ball, Trent Boult took out impact player Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey on back-to-back balls to leave Delhi at 0/2 in their opening over.

"In the first two games, we sort of got to none for 40 early on and then lost wickets in the back part of the powerplay. Here, it was completely different. We were two down in the first over and you let your back to the wall from there," added Ponting.