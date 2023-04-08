The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan All Class in Big Win Over Delhi

After David Warner put Rajasthan into bat first, Jaiswal smashed five boundaries in the first over of the match, off Khaleel Ahmed. He and Buttler got the team to 96/0 in 8 overs before Jaiswal got out on 60. The run rate dropped a bit after that as Sanju Samson got out on a duck before Shimron Hetmyer’s 21-ball 39 and Buttler’s 79 helped the team post 199/4

In reply, Delhi’s chase hit a big setback in the first over itself with Trent Boult sending back Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey, in a maiden over. David Warner once again finished as the team’s highest scorer with 65 but apart from him only Rilee Rossouw and Lalit Yadav scored in double figures. Rajasthan won by 57 runs