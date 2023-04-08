IPL 2023: Fifties from Jaiswal & Jos, Trent Boult's 3/29 Helps RR Trump Delhi

Boult gave Rajasthan a cracking start by taking out impact player Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey on successive deliveries. While Shaw was caught behind as Sanju Samson flung himself in front of first slip to snap one with his right mitt, Pandey was trapped lbw by a fuller delivery angled in. The batter went for a review, but went in vain as replays showed the ball crashing into leg-stump.

Warner hammered four boundaries off pacers and Ravichandran Ashwin, with Rilee Rossouw getting a brace of fours through the off-side against the fast bowlers. Delhi had another jolt in the power-play when Rilee Rossouw reverse swept and found the fielder at cover off Ashwin.

Warner and Lalit Yadav tried to steady the ship for Delhi, with the latter being the more aggressive of the two with reverse-sweeps off Chahal while slicing, pulling and lofting off the fast bowlers. The 64-run stand came to an end when Yadav missed a hoick and was castled by Boult in the 13th over.

Axar Patel, promoted to counter the spin challenge from Chahal, was easily stumped from behind off the leg-spinner. Though Warner got his fifty in 44 balls, Delhi continued to fall as Rovman Powell holed out to deep mid-wicket off Ashwin.

Warner was caught at cover off Murugan Ashwin in the 17th over, but was called a no-ball as Jaiswal was standing two inches outside the 30-yard circle in a fielding restriction violation. Chahal then took out Warner and Abishek Porel in a span of five balls in the 19th over as Rajasthan signed off from the Guwahati leg of home games on a high.