IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad After IPL Retentions

The runners-up of the 2022 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals retained 16 players ahead of 23 December's mini auction, releasing nine players from their roster.

Five of the nine released players are overseas stars, which include Kiwi duo James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell. Karun Nair, Anunay Singh, Tejas Baroka and Shubham Garhwal are the four Indian players to have been released by the 2008 champions.