IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

The runners-up of the 2022 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals retained 16 players ahead of 23 December's mini auction, releasing nine players from their roster.

Five of the nine released players are overseas stars, which include Kiwi duo James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell. Karun Nair, Anunay Singh, Tejas Baroka and Shubham Garhwal are the four Indian players to have been released by the 2008 champions.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

  1. Sanju Samson

  2. Ravichandran Ashwin

  3. Yuzvendra Chahal

  4. Prasidh Krishna

  5. Devdutt Padikkal

  6. Navdeep Saini

  7. Kuldeep Sen

  8. Yashasvi Jaiswal

  9. Riyan Parag

  10. Kuldip Yadav

  11. Dhruv Jurel

  12. Jos Buttler

  13. Trent Boult

  14. Obed McCoy

  15. KC Cariappa

  16. Shimron Hetmyer

