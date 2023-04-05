IPL 2023: Raj Bawa Ruled Out With Injury, PBKS Name Gurnoor Brar as Replacement
IPL 2023: 22-year-old all-rounder from Punjab, Gurnoor Brar has been roped in to replace Raj Bawa.
Promising all-rounder, Raj Angad Bawa’s 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to an early conclusion, owing to a left shoulder injury. The player will not be taking part in the competition anymore, with his franchise, Punjab Kings, naming a replacement in Gurnoor Brar.
Bawa shot to fame after starring in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, where he played a crucial role in India’s title-winning campaign.
Subsequently, he was among the more sought-after youngsters in the IPL 2022 auction, with Punjab Kings winning the bidding war with a bid of Rs 2 crore, beating Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
However, the journey in IPL so far has been far from smooth for the 20-year-old. He has featured in all but two matches, scoring 11 runs in 14 deliveries, without being given a chance with the ball.
Young All-Rounder To Replace Bawa
With Bawa out for the season, Punjab Kings have announced Gurnoor Brar as their replacement acquisition. A 22-year-old all-rounder, hailing from Punjab’s Muktsar, Brar has featured in five first-class matches and a List A game in his short career thus far.
He has scored 107 first-class runs, including a half-century against Jammu & Kashmir in Mohali, and has also picked up seven wickets, which comprises a four-wicket haul against Railways. In his solitary List A appearance, which was a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Goa, the youngster scalped one wicket.
