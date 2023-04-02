IPL 2023: Tilak Varma’s Solo Act Negates RCB’s Good Start as MI Post 171/7

Despite losing early wickets, Mumbai Indians managed to accumulate a competitive total of 171/7 in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, wherein they are facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Amid the superabundance of showstoppers, young Tilak Varma emerged as the knight in shining armour for MI, scoring an unbeaten 46-ball 84.

The five-time champions’ star-studded top three, featuring skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and the new expensive addition, Cameron Green, could only contribute a combined 16 runs to the team’s cause.