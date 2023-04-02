IPL 2023: Tilak Varma’s Solo Act Negates RCB’s Good Start as MI Post 171/7
IPL 2023: Tilak Varma scored his third half-century in the Indian Premier League.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Despite losing early wickets, Mumbai Indians managed to accumulate a competitive total of 171/7 in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, wherein they are facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Amid the superabundance of showstoppers, young Tilak Varma emerged as the knight in shining armour for MI, scoring an unbeaten 46-ball 84.
The five-time champions’ star-studded top three, featuring skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and the new expensive addition, Cameron Green, could only contribute a combined 16 runs to the team’s cause.
Kishan was the first to depart, falling prey to Mohammed Siraj in the second over, before English pacer, Reece Topley castled Green with a precisely executed yorker an over later.
Completing the circle was Sharma, who had his catch dropped earlier but could not capitalise on it, edging an Akash Deep delivery straight into the gloves of Dinesh Karthik in the last over of the powerplay.
Playing in a different shade of blue – not the one of the Indian team, but that of Mumbai Indians – Suryakumar Yadav did manage to break his streak of golden ducks, albeit his contribution was far from being significant. The batter could score only a 16-ball 15, before losing his wicket to debutant Michael Bracewell.
Tilak Varma: MI’s Last Man Standing
With the experienced players not living up to the expectations, and the benchmark that fans usually associate Mumbai with, the onus of resuscitating their innings fell on the shoulders of two promising talents in their early twenties – Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma and Punjab’s Nehal Wadhera.
Whilst the former was excellent, the latter also did a decent job, considering it was his first experience of the big stage, and the precarious situation he found himself in. Wadhera scored a 13-ball 21, including a couple of maximums, before losing his wicket to Karn Sharma in the 14th over.
Like Green, another pricey Australian signing, Tim David had a day off at the office, as he could score only four runs before Karn struck his timber. Hrithik Shokeen could not play an influential part either, but whilst almost all of Mumbai’s batters were struggling, Varma seemed to be batting on a drastically different track.
With a six over deep square leg off Akash Deep’s bowling, the 20-year-old brought up his third half-century in IPL, but his contribution was far from its conclusion. Courtesy of his unrelenting efforts, Mumbai scored 60 runs in the last four overs – 22 of which came in the last over bowled by Harshal Patel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.