IPL 2023 Points Table: Kolkata Placed Eighth With 5 Run Win Over Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their IPL 2023 match on Thursday night to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Thanks to the efforts of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana, KKR were able to put up a decent total of 171/9 on the board. Despite the efforts of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, the target of 172 runs couldn’t be chased by Hyderabad and they fell short by 5 runs.
Hyderabad, who are positioned at the 9th spot in the IPL 2023 points table with 6 points in the bag, are now all but out of the running for a chance in the playoffs.
Kolkata, on the other hand, continue to remain at the eighth spot but have taken their points tally to 8 and have reduced their chance of making an exit from the tournament, as of now.
The points table is still dominated by Gujarat Titans with 12 points while Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings follow with 11 points each. Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings occupy the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th spots respectively, with 10 points each. Delhi continue to maintain the last spot with 6 points.
IPL 2023 Points Table
1. Gujarat Titans (12 points)
2. Lucknow Super Giants (11 points)
3. Chennai Super Kings (11 points)
4. Rajasthan Royals (10 points)
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points)
6. Mumbai Indians (10 points)
7. Punjab Kings (10 points)
8. Kolkata Knight Riders (8 points)
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points)
10. Delhi Capitals (6 points)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)