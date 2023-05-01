Tough To Let Shubman Gill Go, but We Made the Right Call: KKR CEO Venky Mysore

In retrospect, the Indian contingent from the 2018 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup could be judged from a couple of perspectives – glass half-full, as there have been players from that competition who are now representing the senior side, and glass half-empty, for there also are players who showed immense promise, but could not stick to the beaten path, and are straying towards isolation.
In terms of the biggest find from that competition, Shubman Gill is the undisputed answer, having already scored over 2,000 runs for India, across all three formats. A revelation for many, but not for those who saw him scoring 372 runs in that competition – eventually playing a crucial role in his team’s silverware quest.
That competition in New Zealand was followed by another one in India – wherein teams fought to secure the services of India’s next crop of superstars. For Gill, there were four bidders at the IPL 2018 auction – Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and the team that emerged successful, Kolkata Knight Riders.
Gill, despite being only 18 years of age, justified his Rs 1.80 crore price tag by scoring 203 runs in his debut campaign, and since then, his performance graph has also seen an upward slope. In 2021, he was KKR’s top scorer with 478 runs, which included three half-centuries.
Yet, ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, he was released by the Knights, before joining a new franchise in Gujarat Titans. From the player’s perspective, the move could not have worked out any better, as he has scored 816 runs in 24 matches, whilst also lifting the trophy a year ago.
The Knights, on the contrary, have only looked a shadow of 2021 selves – finishing seventh last season, and currently placed eighth in the IPL 2023 standings. To make matters worse, Gill played a match-winning knock of 49 runs against his former employers, on 29 April.
‘Difficult Decision To Let Shubman Go, but There Are Rules'
Amid questions aplenty from the team’s loyalists, KKR’s CEO and managing director, Venky Mysore offered an explanation of the rationale behind not retaining Gill.
Responding to a question from The Quint during a media interaction, Mysore said:
“It was a difficult decision to let Shubman go. There are rules made by IPL and BCCI that we need to follow. In 2022, there was a rule that we could retain only four players, and we had a list of eight to nine players that we wanted to keep. There was a big debate, and in that process of retention, you have to let some players go. It is tough, but it is also the system.”
“Not just Shubman, but also Rahul Tripathi, Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna. Each of them also went for massive money – Lockie and Prasidh for Rs 10 crore, Shubman for Rs 8 crore, and Rahul for Rs 8.50 crore. When you see those numbers, you feel really happy for them. There is also a backhanded compliment to our ability, for bringing those players in and letting them grow in our set-up,” he further added.
‘No Regret About Not Retaining Shubman'
Mysore was seen having a conversation with his team’s former opener after KKR’s defeat to the Titans at Eden Gardens. Speaking on what the discussion was about, he said “I told Shubman that I am really for him, but was just hoping that he doesn’t take the game away from us. Score some runs, but let us win.”
On being asked about where he regrets letting Gill go, given his current exploits, Mysore replied “There is never any regret. In fact, there is happiness in seeing him do so well. We made our decision based on a set of information that we had, and we believe we made the right decision.”
Venky Mysore Explains KKR’s Retention Strategy
Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, KKR opted to retain the West Indian duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, alongside leg-spinner Varun Chakavarthy, and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.
Offering an insight into what led to the decision, Mysore commented: “Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakaravarthy took us to the final in 2021, Andre Russell is arguably the best T20 player in the world, and we all know about Sunil Narine’s abilities.”
‘Don’t See Players Picking Franchise Cricket Over Country Happening'
In a report published last week, The Times claimed that IPL franchises have asked as many as six England players to relinquish their central contracts for franchise deals, with initial rounds of discussions having already taken place. With many IPL franchises, including KKR, owing teams in multiple leagues, foreign players featuring in franchise-based T20 competitions throughout the year might not spring a surprise.
Mysore, however, stated that it is very unlikely.
“I don’t think it will happen. There might be a stray situation, where a player might take that decision based on his individual circumstances – family time, work-life balance, etc. But I don’t think it will be a widespread trend, because the pride of playing for your country is extremely strong in every player. Bilateral series and international cricket will continue,” he said.
