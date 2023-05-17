IPL 2023: Delhi Damage Punjab's Playoffs Hopes With 15 Run Win in Dharamsala

Delhi Capitals came to the party a bit late, but on Wednesday night they made sure to spoil Punjab Kings' party as they defeated Shikhar Dhawan's side by 15 runs, severely denting their playoff qualification chances.
After the match, Delhi move up to 9th position in the standings even though they have already been ruled out of the running for a playoffs berth, while Punjab are now 8th with 12 points and just one more league match to go.
Earlier, Riley Rossouw's unbeaten 82 off 37 and Prithvi Shaw fine fifty (54 off 38) powered Delhi Capitals to 213/2 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.
In reply, after a shaky start, Atharva Taide ( 55 off 42) and Livingstone's blitzkrieg (94 off 48) brought PBKS back in the game. However, Delhi bowlers did well to keep taking wickets from one end despite fireworks from Livingstone as they dealt a hammer blow to Punjab's chances of qualifying for the play-offs with a 15-run win.
Punjab Elected to Field First
Batting first, DC scored just six runs in the first two overs. The opening duo of Warner and Shaw then shifted gears and collected 55 runs in the next four overs, including seven boundaries and three sixes, to take the Power-Play score to 61 for no loss.
PBKS tried to slow down the run rate with a couple of economical overs. Nathan Ellis created a chance to trap Warner, who tried to heave the ball but got a top edge and Rahul Chahar ran back but failed to hold on to it. PBKS were 93/0 at the halfway mark.
The next over, Sam Curran made the job done as he dismissed the DC skipper on a slower ball and put an end to 94-run opening partnership. Warner went across the line but got a top edge, the ball went high to mid-off. Shikhar Dhawan ran back from the covers and dived to take a brilliant catch.
Rossouw then came and took PBKS bowlers to cleaners as Delhi stood strong at 125/1 in 13 overs. The next over, Shaw brought up his fifty off 36 balls but fell in the 15th over on Sam Curran's slower short ball.
Shaw went for a pull shot but mistimed the shot and ball went to deep square leg where Atharva Taide showed good composure and pouched it safely, ending a 54-run stand.
Soon Rossouw completed his fifty with a brace. He continued with the onslaught along with Phil Salt and the duo added 51 runs in the last three overs as Punjab posted 213/2 in 2 overs.
Punjab's Chase
Chasing 214, PBKS had a poor start as they lost their skipper early in the Power-play. After a maiden opening over by Khaleel Ahmed. Ishant Sharma struck in the next over and sent the skipper back to the hut for a duck.
PBKS recovered from a shaky start as Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide took calculated risks to take the PowerPlay score to 47/1. In the next over, Axar Patel sent Prabhsimran back to the hut.
Livingstone got a lifeline in the eighth over as he slog-sweep it straight in the hands of Anrich Nortje at deep mid-wicket who dropped a sitter. An over later, Dhull dropped Taide.
The luck was on Taide's side as he got another lifeline in the 12th over. After hitting Axar for four consecutive boundaries. He looked to slog-sweep but got a top edge to mid-off. Warner ran from the covers but left it for Aman Khan, who ran too long off but the ball was just out of his reach.
Soon Taide brought up his fifty off 38 balls. At the end of the 15th over, he got retired out and PBKS were reeling 128-3.
When Punjab needed 86 runs in 30 balls, Nortje removed Jitesh Sharma. The next over Khaleel dismissed Shahrukh Khan. But Livingston continued to fight from the other end as he collected 20 runs off the 17th over and 59 needed off 18 balls.
Livingstone and Sam Curran took Mukesh Kumar to cleaners, hitting three sixes in the 18th over to bring the equation down to 38 off 12 balls.
Curran started the penultimate over with boundary but Nortje regrouped quickly and cleaned up the former. The next delivery Brar looked to pull but missed it and ended up getting run out.
With 34 needed in 9, Nortje finished the over with two dot balls and a single, leaving 33 runs for the 20th for Ishant Sharma to defend. In the final over, after a dot ball, Livingstone smoked the ball over long-on for a six and followed it with a four. He hammered it out of the ground towards cover and luckily it was a waist-height full toss and the umpire gave it a no-ball.
Livingstone missed a low full toss on a free hit before getting dismissed on the last ball as Delhi wrapped up the win by 15 runs.
