IPL 2023: Delhi Damage Punjab's Playoffs Hopes With 15 Run Win in Dharamsala

Delhi Capitals came to the party a bit late, but on Wednesday night they made sure to spoil Punjab Kings' party as they defeated Shikhar Dhawan's side by 15 runs, severely denting their playoff qualification chances.

After the match, Delhi move up to 9th position in the standings even though they have already been ruled out of the running for a playoffs berth, while Punjab are now 8th with 12 points and just one more league match to go.

Earlier, Riley Rossouw's unbeaten 82 off 37 and Prithvi Shaw fine fifty (54 off 38) powered Delhi Capitals to 213/2 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

In reply, after a shaky start, Atharva Taide ( 55 off 42) and Livingstone's blitzkrieg (94 off 48) brought PBKS back in the game. However, Delhi bowlers did well to keep taking wickets from one end despite fireworks from Livingstone as they dealt a hammer blow to Punjab's chances of qualifying for the play-offs with a 15-run win.