2023 IPL Points Table: Punjab Kings Nearly Out After 15 Run Defeat to Delhi

Punjab Kings needed a win against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday night in Dharamsala to move up the IPL 2023 points table and lead the race for the fourth spot in the playoffs, but Shikhar Dhawan's team instead were handed a 15 run loss by the already eliminated Delhi franchise.

Riley Rossouw's blistering knock of unbeaten 82 off 37 and Prithvi Shaw fine fifty (54 off 38) followed by a collective bowling effort led Delhi to a thrilling 15-run win over Punjab.

The win means Delhi move up one spot in the points table after picking up their fifth win of the season. Warner's side was ruled out of the running for the playoffs on last Saturday, incidentally, after their loss at home to Punjab Kings.