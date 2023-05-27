IPL 2023: Orange Cap on, Shubman Gill Waltzes on in Purplest of Purple Patches 

Dream Run

The last year has been surreal for Gill, with the Punjab-born batter coming into his own. For all the promise that Gill showed in his early years, he had a tendency to get off to good starts and then throw it away.

However, over the last year or so, he has learnt to capitalise on his starts, and the results are for everyone to see.

Coming on the back of a rewarding international season, Gill has carried his form in the IPL as well and has taken his career graph to a completely different level altogether since smashing 94 not out against Lucknow Super Giants, which came at Gujarat Titans' home ground in Ahmedabad.

Gill has set the stage on fire, particularly in Ahmedabad, having smashed 533 runs from just eight innings at an average of over 75 and a strike rate of more than 170, with two centuries at the venue.