IPL 2023: Twitter Reacts to MSD's Vintage Form During CSK vs RR Game

Chepauk saw a glimpse of vintage MS Dhoni on Wednesday during Chennai Super Kings' encounter with Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals posted a target of 176 runs, owing to a wonderful half century by Jos Buttler and superb batting by Padikkal and Hetmyer.

CSK batters on the other hand, played really well initially as Devon Conway scored 50 and Ajinkya Rahane scored 31 off 19 balls. But the Super Kings' middle order collapsed and hence, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni had to take the responsibility in their hands. One of the greatest batting pairs, the two batters were successful in taking the match to the last ball.