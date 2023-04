IPL 2023 Live Telecast Free on Star Utsav Movies: Watch on DD Free Dish & Others

TATA IPL was on a break for three years due to the Covid-19 restrictions but the cricket fans must be excited to enjoy the new season of IPL 2023 which will better and bigger than ever. The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played at different venues across India.

All 10 franchises in TATA IPL 2023 will play 7 home and 7 away matches during the league and a total of 70 league matches will be played. The evening IPL matches will begin at 07:30 pm (IST), while the afternoon ones will be played at 03:30 pm (IST). The TATA IPL 2023 final is expected to be held on May 28th.

Let's know how and where to watch the TATA IPL 2023 matches on TV in India along with the schedule, channel numbers, etc.