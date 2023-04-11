IPL 2023: Axar & Warner Score Contrasting Fifties, DC Bowled Out for 172 by MI
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner scored his third half century of the season.
Delhi Capitals opener David Warner scored his half century off 43 deliveries while number seven bat Axar Patel reached the same milestone off 22 balls as the team posted 172 against Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of IPL 2023.
The two players also stitched together the most productive partnership of the innings, adding 67 runs for the sixth wicket before Axar got out on 54 and Warner on 51. The score was 165/5 when Axar scored his half century but following his fifty, Delhi simply imploded with five wickets falling in the next 10 deliveries.
Delhi couldn't even complete their quote of 20 overs, getting bowled out on 172.
The match is being played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and the victor from the game will be picking up their first points of the season tonight. While Mumbai are ranked ninth in the IPL standings, Delhi occupy the last spot.
Pushed into batting first, Delhi were off to a decent start by racing to 29/0 in the first three overs. Shaw got off the mark by presenting the full face of the bat to punch-drive down the ground off Behrendorff. He would time two more flowy drives off Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen, but Shaw would fall to the latter after sweeping straight to square leg.
Warner initially nailed his pulls and slogs while being severe on anything having width from the bowlers. From the other end, Manish Pandey was great in his on-drives while using his feet well against spinners, and had some luck in edges going for boundaries.
Post the first time-out, Pandey danced down the pitch to loft off Chawla, but holed out to long-off in the ninth over. In the next over, Yash Dhull's IPL debut lasted four balls as his flick off the hips off a slower ball from Riley Meredith was caught by running deep mid-wicket.
More trouble followed Delhi as Chawla's googly trapped Rovman Powell plumb lbw in the 11th over. After paddle-sweeping off Green in the 12th over, Warner got a life as Chawla couldn't hold on to his catch at mid-off and couldn't effect a run-out despite a mix-up between him and Lalit Yadav.
Chawla made up for the shelled chance by luring Lalit through flight and uprooting his leg-stump with a slower googly. Warner then nailed a slog-sweep off Chawla for four, before bringing up his half-century in 43 balls.
From the other end, Axar showed his fine touch with the bat by carting Shokeen for back-to-back inside-out sixes, before striking Green through cover and down the ground for a brace of fours.
Axar then smacked consecutive sixes over long-on off Behrendorff, second of which Suryakumar Yadav dropped and was hit on the face, walking off the field immediately. He took on Meredith by hooking through short fine leg for four, followed by smacking a six straight down the ground on a no-ball to get his fifty in 22 balls.
But Mumbai bounced back in the 19th over as Behrendorff had Axar holing out to deep square leg, Warner giving a top-edge to short third man and Abishek Porel miscuing to mid-off, apart from Kuldeep Yadav being run-out by mid-on. Meredith castled Anrich Nortje in the final over to make it the first time a side batting first has been bowled out.
