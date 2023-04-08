Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Where to Watch
IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The match will take place on Sunday, 9 April.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Gujarat Titans are getting ready to host Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled to be played on Sunday, 9 April. The match will take place at the home ground of Gujarat Titans, Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams are getting ready to put up a tough fight and play against each other in the upcoming match.
Cricket fans in India are excited to watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match on Sunday. You can either watch the match at the stadium or keep an eye on the complete live streaming to see which team wins. While Gujarat Titans have been playing extremely well in the ongoing season, KKR will also give its best.
Here is everything you should know about Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023. You must read the live streaming details before the match begins on the scheduled date.
When will Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match take place?
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, 9 April, as per the date mentioned on the schedule. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST. Interested people are advised to take note of the match date and time.
Where will Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 take place?
Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Mumbai. Cricket fans can buy tickets and watch the match at the stadium.
Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 live in India?
You can watch Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. The match is going to start at the scheduled time on Sunday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023?
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 on the JioCinema app and website. You can watch the live streaming for free.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.