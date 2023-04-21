IPL 2023: KKR Captain Nitish Rana Takes Responsibility for Defeat Against DC

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana admitted he should have stayed longer at the crease during their batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, while taking responsibility for the sides four-wicket loss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, 20 April.

In the match which began after a rain delay, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each as Delhi bowled out Kolkata for just 127. For Kolkata, Rana, along with Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Mandeep Singh fell without any notable contribution, with Jason Roy's 43 and Andre Russell's 38 not out taking the side to 127.