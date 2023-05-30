IPL 2023: No Retirement Imminent, as MS Dhoni Hints at Playing Another Season

Following his fifth IPL triumph as the captain of Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni provided his fans with a major relief, by hinting at continuing playing for another season. The 41-year-old, who now has won five IPL titles, stated another season as a player will be a return gift for love and affection showered by his loyal fans.

“This is the best time to announce my retirement. But considering the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, and the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It will not be easy on the body, but it will be my gift (to the fans),” Dhoni said, whilst speaking to Harsha Bhogle after the match.