Jadeja, Dhoni to Rohit: The Firing and Misfiring Captains of IPL 2022

There are captains, and then there are leaders.

While the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have done it for ages and it comes naturally to them, the new crop of IPL captains such as Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, and Sanju Samson are learning on the job.

If there is one adage you must know about captaincy, it is this by Richie Benaud:

"Captaincy is 90% luck, only 10% skill – but don't try it without the 10%."

With this is mind, here's a look at how the captains of all 10 franchises have fared till now in IPL 2022: