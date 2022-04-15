Jitesh Sharma's Been a 'Big Win' For Us, Anil Kumble Scouted Him: Mayank Agarwal

With an almost entirely new line-up, and a new captain, Punjab Kings started their IPL 2022 campaign in pursuit of their first silverware.

Five matches in, they have three wins under their belt and occupied the third spot in the league standings on Wednesday night, after a victory over former five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

The team's captain, Mayank Agarwal, spoke to The Quint about their campaign, the captaincy mantra he follows and also, their big find of the season – 28-year-old Jitesh Sharma.

Scouted by Anil Kumble, the Vidarbha cricketer has kept wickets in Jonny Bairstow's absence but his batting might was on full display against Mumbai when he changed the course of Punjab's innings by smashing Jaydev Unadkat for two fours and two sixes in the 18th over.

The team went from 151/4 in 17 to 174/4 in 18 as they finished at 198/5, a total that proved too high for Mumbai's power-packed batting line-up that fell 12 runs short.