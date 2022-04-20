Sanju Samson On His Beginnings in Cricket, Rahul Dravid's Support & Career at RR

"To be honest, since I was in school, I always thought I was a cricketer and behaved like one as well," Sanju Samson says with a smile as we talk about his early cricket career.

From thinking and believing he was a cricketer to leading Kerala's Ranji Trophy team to new heights and now, when he's Rajasthan Royals' captain for a second season – Sanju's cricket journey has come a long way.

Thr 27-year-old spoke to The Quint about his beginnings in Delhi: "I remember we used to stay at a police colony in Kingsway Camp and I would walk out of the house with a bat looking for people to play cricket with" – and about the people who have been instrumental in his journey, including India coach Rahul Dravid (who was Samson's coach in India A) and also, the years he has spent with the Rajasthan franchise: "Rajasthan Royals asking me to lead them was one of the most special moments in my life."