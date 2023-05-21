IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Mumbai & RCB’s Qualification Scenarios After MI Beat SRH

With an eight-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the penultimate league-phase match of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians have earned a place in the top four, albeit temporarily. Whilst the standings could undergo an alteration again, with Royal Challengers Bangalore up against Gujarat Titans in match 70, Mumbai’s triumph meant curtains for Rajasthan Royals, in terms of their playoffs ambition.
This is how the current standings look after Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Following RR’s elimination, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently the two teams fighting for the fourth playoffs slot. Check out the current qualification scenarios:
If RCB beat GT: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be through. They will be tied on 16 points with Mumbai Indians, but will boast of a better net run rate.
If GT beat RCB: Mumbai Indians will be through, with Faf du Plessis’ team getting eliminated.
If the match is washed out: It has been raining all day in Bangalore, and whilst the downpour has now stopped, the toss was delayed by 45 minutes. Should rain return and the match is washed out, Bangalore will end up with 15 points, resulting in a playoffs qualification for Mumbai Indians.
