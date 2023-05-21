IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Mumbai & RCB’s Qualification Scenarios After MI Beat SRH

With an eight-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the penultimate league-phase match of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians have earned a place in the top four, albeit temporarily. Whilst the standings could undergo an alteration again, with Royal Challengers Bangalore up against Gujarat Titans in match 70, Mumbai’s triumph meant curtains for Rajasthan Royals, in terms of their playoffs ambition.

This is how the current standings look after Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad: