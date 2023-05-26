ADVERTISEMENT
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: A Place in Final at Stake

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 GT vs MI Live Score Updates: MI have won two of the three previous meetings against GT.

IPL
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2
Snapshot

  • Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.

  • The match will be played in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

  • Gujarat won 10 of their 14 league phase matches, before suffering a 15-run defeat in Qualifier 1.

  • Entering the playoffs with eight wins, Mumbai Indians secured an 81-run triumph in the Eliminator.

  • Head-to-head records are in Mumbai's favour.

5:31 PM , 26 May

GT vs MI Live: 40 Overs Separate a Final Ticket From a Farewell

Forty overs is all that separates a place in the final from a saddening exit, for the two teams that will compete in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 – Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Albeit previous results are insignificant now, these two teams have not had identical journeys this season. Gujarat were, by far, the most consistent team in the league stage, winning 10 of their 14 matches.

That being said, a 15-run defeat in Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings prevented the defending champions from taking a shortcut route to the step, and Hardik Pandya's are now having to do it the hard way.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, needed assistance from a few teams to make it to the playoffs with only eight wins, but they were seen at their best in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants, winning the Eliminator bout by a comprehensive 81-run margin.

