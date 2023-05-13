DC vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Telecast Online?

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming and Telecast Details: As per the IPL 2023 Schedule, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the match 59. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The performance of Delhi Capitals has been disappointing in the ongoing tournament. It is at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with eight points after winning four and losing seven matches out of 11.

Punjab Kings on the other hand are at position eight in the points table with 10 points after winning five and losing six matches out of 11.

Let us read about the DC vs PBKS live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.