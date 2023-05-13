ADVERTISEMENT

DC vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Telecast Online?

DC vs PBKS IPL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
1 min read
DC vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Telecast Online?
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming and Telecast Details: As per the IPL 2023 Schedule, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the match 59. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The performance of Delhi Capitals has been disappointing in the ongoing tournament. It is at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with eight points after winning four and losing seven matches out of 11.

Punjab Kings on the other hand are at position eight in the points table with 10 points after winning five and losing six matches out of 11.

Let us read about the DC vs PBKS live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.

When Will Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Be Played?

The DC vs PBKS IPL match 59 will be played on Saturday, 13 May 2023.

Where Will the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Be Played?

The DC vs PBKS IPL match 59 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

At What Time Will the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Start?

The DC vs PBKS IPL match 59 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming of IPL 2023 Match

The DC vs PBKS IPL match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Which Channels Will Live Telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Match?

The DC vs PBKS IPL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Topics:  DC vs PBKS   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

