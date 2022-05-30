Buttler, Hasaranga to Livingstone: 10 Overseas Players Who Dazzled in IPL 2022

There are two basic ways in which IPL franchises build their team. One is to pick talented local players and then fill in the gaps with imports. A model which Delhi Capitals followed under Shreyas Iyer, with some success

Another model is to build your team around overseas players like Royal Challengers Bangalore did for the longest time with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle in their ranks.

Then, there is the middle path that Kolkata Knight Riders tried to opt for this time around, retaining two Indian players in Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy and two overseas stars in Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. It's another matter that the move did not work out for the franchise this time around.

The importance of overseas players, who have been capped at four in the playing XI, has fallen from the lofty heights of the inaugural IPL edition, when they were the life and soul of a franchise.