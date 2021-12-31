'My Family is Everything to Me,' Says Quinton de Kock As He Retires From Tests

The former Test captain's talent as a wicketkeeper set him apart on the world stage, with 232 dismissals, including 221 catches and 11 stumpings.

De Kock has also taken the third-most catches in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship - 48 in 11 matches (47 catches and 1 stumping) and has a personal best of six dismissals in an innings, against England in Centurion in 2019.

"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives," the CSA statement quoted De Kock as saying.