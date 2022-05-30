Use This Hurt to Achieve More, Jos Buttler Tells Fellow Rajasthan Royals Players

Jos Buttler, this IPL season's highest run-getter, asked the Rajasthan Royals players to use the "hurt" of losing the final to Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night to "achieve more in future" as the side grudgingly tried to come to terms with the defeat.

Buttler has played one of the biggest roles in the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals making the IPL 2022 final, scoring a mind-boggling 863 runs in 17 games -- the second-highest ever behind Virat Kohli, who breached the 900-run mark in 2016 -- and yet his side ended up on the losing side.

In the process of reaching his 39 off 35 balls on Sunday, Buttler pushed Australia's David Warne to third spot (848 runs) in the all-time scorer's list in a single season.