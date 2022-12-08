2022 Gujarat Polls: Gopal Italia, 2 Other Key AAP Candidates, Lose in Surat Belt

The Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat president, Gopal Italia, lost the election from the Katargam constituency as the results for the state's 2022 Assembly elections were declared on Thursday, 8 December.

He was defeated by BJP's Vinodbhai Amarshibhai Moradiya by a margin of 64,627 votes.

Besides him, two other AAP candidates from the Surat belt itself lost in their constituencies. While Alpesh Katheria lost the seat for Varachha Road constituency in Surat to BJP's Kishor Kanani Kumar, Dharmik Malaviya lost the Olpad seat to BJP’s Mukeshbhai Patel.