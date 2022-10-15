Spotlight: Ex-Cop & Patidar Leader, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party Chief Gopal Italia

Elections are looming in Gujarat, and in the eye of the storm is 33-year-old Gopal Italia, the state president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A towering figure, visibly more than six-feet-tall, his rise to the top has been pretty quick, given that he joined the party about two years ago. His young age has worked in his favour as well, although he says that the party does not consider age as a factor when it allocates responsibilities to its members.

"In this party, age does not decide whether you work in mainstream politics or not. Forget mainstream, at 33 and the party's state chief, appointed by Arvind (Kejriwal) ji. What determines your work for the party is your capacity, your understanding of politics, and your willingness to work," Italia said during his interview for ankahi unfiltered, an interview series on YouTube started the AAP for its members and leaders.