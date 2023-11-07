'We Want Better Pay': Women Emergency Helpline Workers Stage Protest in Lucknow

At least 600 contractual women employees of the Dial 112 services, an emergency response support system of the Uttar Pradesh government, staged a protest outside in Lucknow's Arjunganj for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, 7 November, demanding a salary hike and better work conditions.

What happened? The contractual workers alleged that their salaries has not seen a hike for the last seven years, and sought a meeting with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss their demand.

Several women were also detained by the Uttar Pradesh police and taken away in police vehicles.