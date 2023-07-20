'Police Drove Kuki Women Towards Meitei Mob': Villagers Recount Manipur Horror

Manipur Police officials, "instead of driving the [Kuki] women to safety, drove [them] towards the Meitei mob," alleged a resident of B Phainom village, recounting the horrific incident of three Kuki women being paraded naked, molested, and sexually assaulted by a Meitei mob on 4 May.

A purported video of the incident, which is being circulated on social media, shows two women being groped and led towards a paddy field by the mob. The third woman is not seen in the video.

As per witness testimonials and First Information Reports (FIR) accessed by The Quint, one of the three women was gang-raped and her father and brother were murdered by the mob.

What exactly happened on 3 and 4 May? How did a Meitei mob manage to allegedly assault three women and murder two men in B Phainom village? Here's a timeline of the events.