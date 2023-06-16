Women & Mobility: Why Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Is More Than Just a 'Freebie'

Krishnaswamy concurs, saying: "Such reactions are coming from people who are unable to appreciate why we even have a democracy and governance. From time immemorial, we have had welfare schemes."

She says that when MG Ramachandran, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, universalised the noon meal or midday meal scheme – and offered it to students from all sections of the society – there was a huge hue and cry.

"The media, politicians, and the rest of the country argued that Tamil Nadu should not be feeding everyone in government schools – and that it should only feed people who don't have the ability to feed themselves," she says.

But now, the scheme is being emulated across the country – because it contributes to economic growth, she adds.

Citing the example of flyovers in cities, she says: "What is actually a freebie as far as transport is concerned are flyovers. Because to build flyovers, tax money is taken from everyone, including the most marginalised sections. But only car and bike users can largely use it. So, who does it help? Only those who have private transport."