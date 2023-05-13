After Congress Wins Karnataka, Here's What India's Political Map Looks Like

India has 28 states and 8 union territories, but only 2 UTs have legislative assemblies - Delhi and Puducherry. The state of Jammu and Kashmir does not have an assembly at the moment.
The Congress Party has swept Karnataka, making it the fourth state of the country under its direct control. The other three are Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. This means that they govern around 13.5% of the country's population.
Then, there are three states where the Congress is part of the ruling alliance. These are Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, which in total comprise 17% of the population.
Therefore, the Congress party, directly and indirectly, now governs just over 30% of the population in 6 states.
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
The BJP on the other hand, independently governs 9 states - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, that is, just more than 34% of the country's population.
But in a coalition, the BJP also has 6 more states - Maharashtra, Haryana, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Puducherry, which is just more than 11.6% of India's population.
So, in total, the BJP is governing, directly or indirectly, in 15 states with 45.5% of the population.
This means, that roughly 25% of the population has neither Congress nor BJP rules. The 9 states or UTs that have neither BJP nor Congress in the government are Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Mizoram, Delhi, and Punjab.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)