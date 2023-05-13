After Congress Wins Karnataka, Here's What India's Political Map Looks Like

India has 28 states and 8 union territories, but only 2 UTs have legislative assemblies - Delhi and Puducherry. The state of Jammu and Kashmir does not have an assembly at the moment.

The Congress Party has swept Karnataka, making it the fourth state of the country under its direct control. The other three are Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. This means that they govern around 13.5% of the country's population.

Then, there are three states where the Congress is part of the ruling alliance. These are Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, which in total comprise 17% of the population.