Property Dealer, Friend Gang-Rape Woman While House Hunting in Delhi's Burari

A 52-year-old property dealer was arrested on Monday, 30 October, for the alleged gang rape of a woman while she was looking to rent a house in north Delhi's Burari area. Efforts are being made to nab his friend, who is also an accused in the case, the Delhi Police told The Quint.

What happened? According to the Delhi Police, the 32-year-old woman was looking for a rented accommodation and had gotten in touch with the accused, identified as Jitendra Singh, a property dealer in Burari.