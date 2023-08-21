(Trigger warning: Mentions of child sexual abuse. Reader discretion advised.)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 21 August, ordered the suspension of the senior government official who has been accused of raping his deceased friend's 17-year-old daughter, AAP leader and Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The official was working with Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development.

"The officer committed a heinous act. His wife was also complicit in the crime. This is an incident that has shaken the society... Delhi Police's failure to arrest the officer is the worst part of this case. Everyone has daughters, and this is a very shameful act. The officer should be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Bharadwaj said while addressing the media.

An FIR under sections 376(2)(f) (being a guardian, commits rape on woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (PC) and sections 6/21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been lodged against the accused officer and his wife. The case was booked on 13 August.