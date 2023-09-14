'Inefficient, Laidback': Atishi on ICC's Reply to Complaints Against WCD Officer

The 51-year-old official, who was a former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister and a resource trainer on child protection, was arrested for allegedly raping the minor, who was living with him and his family after the death of her father in 2020 in northwest Delhi's Burari. His wife was also arrested for allegedly giving the girl “abortion pills” and terminating her pregnancy.

While the incident took place two years ago, it came to light in earlier in August when the minor was admitted to a hospital after she had "bouts of anxiety," police told The Quint earlier last month.

It was after the arrest it came to light that four complaints of sexual harassment, one of which was filed anonymously, were filed against the official in the past.