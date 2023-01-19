Yoga Poses to Get Rid of Stiff Muscles

Yoga is a simple yet powerful way to stay active. It not only helps maintain a healthy body but also an active mind and soul. It helps people manage stress and pain. Yoga focuses on breathing thus helping the body energize and relax thus making your nervous system more stable.

Secondly, while we practice yoga, we move in different ways and planes of motion thus it works like a complete reset for our posture. Right posture prevents pain and a wholesome yoga practice with a variety of poses and mindful breathing reduces chronic pain and stiffness in muscles or joints.

Here are a few strengthening and stretching postures that will be helpful in managing muscle pain and stiffness.