Mumbai Detects First Case of XE Sub-Variant of COVID-19

The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, 6 April, indicated that the city had detected its first case of Omicron's new sub-variant, XE.

The results of the 11th test under the COVID virus genetic formula determination suggested that while 99.13 percent (230 samples) of patients had contracted Omicron, one patient was affected by the 'XE' variant, and another was affected by the 'Kapa' variant of COVID-19.

This comes on a day when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared that the city's entire population above the age of 18 years had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had said earlier that the XE variant seemed to be 10 percent more infectious as compared to the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.

The XE variant, which is a recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains, was first detected in England on 19 January this year. 637 cases of the variant have been identified in the country since then, PTI reported.