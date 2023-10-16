World Trauma Day 2023 Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes for Awareness

World Trauma Day is celebrated every year on 17 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about trauma, its causes, symptoms, and prevention. Trauma is an emotional response to accidents, injuries, physical violence, rape, natural disasters, or any other incident that affects an individual both physically as well as mentally. The main aim of observing the World Trauma Day is to educate people about the causes and consequences of trauma, and promote trauma care & prevention strategies.
Trauma can occur to people of any age group, and if left untreated, it may have severe consequences on the overall quality of life. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "Beyond death and injury, exposure to any form of trauma, particularly in childhood, can increase the risk of mental illness and suicide; smoking, alcohol and substance abuse; chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and cancer; and social problems such as poverty, crime and violence."
World Trauma Day 2023 Theme
The theme of World Trauma Day 2023 is not known yet. However, every year the theme revolves around the idea to prevent trauma and provide support to the victims.
World Trauma Day History
There is no specific information about the background and history of World Trauma Day. However, the day is commemorated to promote excellent trauma care and reduce the global burden of trauma caused by road accidents, burns, violence, and other injuries . World Trauma Day is an opportunity for healthcare professionals, organizations, policy makers and stake holders to establish specific policies for Trauma care, prevention, and management.
Significance of World Trauma Day: Why Is It Celebrated?
The main significance of celebrating the World Trauma Day includes the following:
To create awareness among people about the causes, symptoms, prevention, and management of trauma.
Majority of traumas are caused by road accidents. Therefore, the main aim of celebrating world trauma day is to promote road safety measures like wearing seat belts while driving, avoiding rash driving, avoiding driving while drunk, following safe driving practices, and more.
Trauma can have long lasting impact on the physical, mental and social well being of individuals. Therefore, World Trauma Day must be focussed on supporting and providing resources to trauma survivors.
To reduce the long term effect of Trauma and save lives, World Trauma Day promotes emergency response systems and trauma care facilities.
World Trauma Day is a collaborative effort to spread awareness about trauma related issues like accidental trauma, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), mental trauma, and more.
World Trauma Day 2023 Quotes for Awareness
The paradox of trauma is that it has both the power to destroy and the power to transform and resurrect. [Peter A. Levine].
I'm still coping with my trauma, but coping by trying to find different ways to heal it rather than hide it. [Clemantine Wamariya].
Trauma is a fact of life. It does not, however, have to be a life sentence. [Peter A. Levine].
All children have to be deceived if they are to grow up without trauma. [Kazuo Ishiguro].
Everybody faces pain. Everybody has trauma. [Hunter Biden].
Violence is violence. Trauma is trauma. And we are taught to downplay it, even think about it as child's play. [Tarana Burke].
I think everyone's in their own trauma and fighting through something. [Jacob Elordi].
Most of us have unhealthy thoughts and emotions that have either developed as a result of trauma or hardships in their childhood, or the way they were raised. [Steven Seagal].
PTSD is a whole-body tragedy, an integral human event of enormous proportions with massive repercussions. [Susan Pease Banitt].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)