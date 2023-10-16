World Trauma Day 2023 Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes for Awareness

World Trauma Day is celebrated every year on 17 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about trauma, its causes, symptoms, and prevention. Trauma is an emotional response to accidents, injuries, physical violence, rape, natural disasters, or any other incident that affects an individual both physically as well as mentally. The main aim of observing the World Trauma Day is to educate people about the causes and consequences of trauma, and promote trauma care & prevention strategies.

Trauma can occur to people of any age group, and if left untreated, it may have severe consequences on the overall quality of life. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "Beyond death and injury, exposure to any form of trauma, particularly in childhood, can increase the risk of mental illness and suicide; smoking, alcohol and substance abuse; chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and cancer; and social problems such as poverty, crime and violence."