World Thyroid Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, Activities & Poster

World Thyroid Day is observed on 25 May every year to raise awareness about the thyroid gland and the conditions that affect it. The thyroid gland is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located near the base of the neck in the base of the neck. It is responsible for producing two hormones, thyroxine and triiodothyronine, which are essential for the body's normal functions such as metabolism, growth and development, and reproduction.

Thyroid disorders occur when the thyroid gland does not produce enough or too much of these hormones. Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones while hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland produces too much of these hormones. Know the theme, history, significance, ways to observe and quotes for World Thyroid Day 2024.