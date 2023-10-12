World Sight Day 2023 Quotes: Theme, Wishes, Images, and Activities for Awareness

World Sight Day is observed every year on 12 October. The day is dedicated to educate people about issues related to visual impairment including blindness. According to studies, approximately 1 billion people suffer from different visual problems globally. All these sight problems could be prevented or addressed through proper education and awareness.

The theme of World Sight Day 2023 is "Love Your Eyes at Work." The main agenda of this theme is to promote and highlight the significance of eye care at workplaces. World Sight Day was first established in 1998 through a collaboration between Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and World Health Organization (WHO). The main focus of recognising this day is to create awareness about good eye health and make eye care services accessible to everyone across the globe.

Let us check out World Sight Day 2023 quotes, wishes, images, activities, and other details.