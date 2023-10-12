World Sight Day 2023 Quotes: Theme, Wishes, Images, and Activities for Awareness

World Sight Day is observed every year on 12 October. The day is dedicated to educate people about issues related to visual impairment including blindness. According to studies, approximately 1 billion people suffer from different visual problems globally. All these sight problems could be prevented or addressed through proper education and awareness.
The theme of World Sight Day 2023 is "Love Your Eyes at Work." The main agenda of this theme is to promote and highlight the significance of eye care at workplaces. World Sight Day was first established in 1998 through a collaboration between Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) and World Health Organization (WHO). The main focus of recognising this day is to create awareness about good eye health and make eye care services accessible to everyone across the globe.
Let us check out World Sight Day 2023 quotes, wishes, images, activities, and other details.
World Sight Day 2023 Quotes: Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
On this World Sight Day, I wish you healthy and safe eyes. Happy World Sight Day.
We should take good care of our eyes always. Happy World Sight Day 2023.
Eyes are precious. They allow us to see this beautiful world. Happy World Sight Day.
Let us pledge not to discriminate visually impaired individuals. Greetings of the World Sight Day.
Many diseases like Glaucoma, Cataract, and Diabetic Retinopathy can drastically affect our eyes. Let us avail the eye care services to avoid them. Happy World Sight Day.
The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision. [Helen Keller].
Blindness is an unfortunate handicap but true vision does not require the eyes. [Helen Keller].
The face is the mirror of the mind, and eyes without speaking confess the secrets of the heart. [St. Jerome].
If I save my insight, I don’t attend to weakness of eyesight. [Socrates].
World Sight Day 2023: Images and Posters
World Sight Day 2023 Activities for Awareness
Following are some of the World Sight Day 2023 activities.
Spread knowledge about eye problems and their preventive measures by distributing free educational materials in the form of booklets, pamphlets, posters, and flyers.
Create awareness about eye problems and their prevention through events, conferences, workshops, seminars, and webinars.
Promote health eye habits through eye care and blindness prevention campaigns.
Collaborate with eye health professionals to offer free eye screenings.
Organize and participate in fundraising events for world sight day. This way you can contribute in the research carried out in the field of blindness prevention.
