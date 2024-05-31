World No Tobacco Day: 7 Tips To Resist Tobacco Cravings

1. Try Nicotine Replacement Therapy- There are various nicotine replacement therapies that your doctor can help you with. These are easily available in the market if you have a prescription. The options for nicotine replacement therapy include a nasal spray or inhaler, non-nicotine stop-smoking drugs such as bupropion (Wellbutrin SR, Wellbutrin XL, others) and varenicline, Nicotine patches, gums, lozenges that can be bought without prescription. These can help you overcome intense cravings.

2. Avoid Triggers- Tobacco urges can be strong in the places where you often smoked or chewed tobacco such as at parties or bars, or in situations of stress or while sipping your coffee. One needs to recognize these small triggering factors and avoid them. This can prevent a smoking relapse.

3. Include a Physical Activity in your daily routine- Physical activity can help distract you from tobacco cravings. These activities can be done for short durations and include running up and down the stairs a few times, walking and jogging. You can even try jumping jacks, squats, and push-ups at your work desk. The main aim is to distract yourself from the urge to smoke and you are good to go.

4. Use relaxation techniques- A lot of people adapted to smoking trying to deal with stressful situations. So they can easily fall to prey the smoking relapse in their life whenever they face a difficult or challenging situation. One needs to find new ways to deal with stress and these techniques include deep breathing, muscle relaxation, yoga, visualization, massage or listening to calming music.