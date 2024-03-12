No Smoking Day 2024: Know the Date, Theme and 10 Most Harmful Effects of Smoking

No Smoking Day, which is celebrated on 13 March is a day dedicated to spreading awareness about the destructive impacts of smoking and to inspire individuals to give up smoking. It is a day to promote healthy ways of life, and a smoke-free environment.

The history of No Smoking Day traces back to 1984, when a charity called 'No Smoking Day' was founded. The first No Smoking Day was observed on Ash Wednesday in the same year. The establishment of No Smoking Day was intended to raise awareness about the health risks of smoking and to assist smokers in quitting the habit. No Smoking Day celebration and activities encourages smokers to quit smoking, and strives to provide all necessary support to individuals who are trying to stop smoking.